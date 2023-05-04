CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A raccoon found in south Charlotte tested positive for rabies, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control unit reported Thursday.

The raccoon was found on Waterford Drive off Carmel Road. An alert will be issued at 7 p.m. tonight to residents in the area.

There were three confirmed domestic pet exposures and no confirmed human exposure to this raccoon, Animal Control said.

This is the 13th animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for rabies. Last year, out of 14 animals that tested positive, 11 were raccoons.

C&C would like to remind pet owners of the importance of keeping their pet’s rabies vaccination up to date. North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.