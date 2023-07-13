CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re less than two months away from the Charlotte City Council primary election, but most candidates are already focused on the general election in November. Particularly, one incumbent and another candidate are facing off for the second time, after an extremely close match during last summer’s election.

Tariq Bokhari is seeking a fourth term representing District 6 on City Council, and Stephanie Hand is running for the seat for the second time. Hand, a Democrat, lost to the Republican Bokhari by just 357 votes last summer. It’s likely there will be a rematch between the two to represent south Charlotte residents.

QCN asked both candidates: “Will you do anything differently this time around?”

“I barely paid attention to my own campaign last year, I am solely focused on my own campaign this year. And if she wins, you know, more power to her. That’s great. But it is not going to be the same year and kind of situation. And it’s certainly not going to be the same Tariq campaigning,” Bokhari said.

Hand said it’s all a matter of voter turnout.

“I believe that we have the things in place, I believe that the people are ready, because they spoke last time. And so, at the end of the day, whoever can get the most votes, come that election,” Hand said.

Although Bokhari and Hand are members of different political parties, they seem to share similar concerns about the Queen City. Both referenced the need for affordable housing, workforce development opportunities and public safety.

“We deserve in District 6, a leader who is willing to work for the people, all the people,” Hand said. “We are a diverse district, socially, economically very diverse. And we need to be concerned about small businesses, women business, ethnic and other businesses that are in our community.”

Though, they might have different methods of going about accomplishing their goals.

“I don’t know the voter is going to see the logic in saying, ‘Well, more Democrats is what we need to answer that solution in an already super-majority area,’” Bokhari said. “I think my contributions as an individual speak for themselves. And I think the ability for us to have at least some level of different voices across the aisle in these in these topics is critical.”

Outside of politics, Bokhari is the executive director of a local financial technology company, Carolina Fintech Hub. Hand is an ordained clergy in the United Methodist Church.

Comprising much of the south Charlotte “wedge,” District 6 is one of the last two Republican-led districts in the city, and it’ll be up to voters to decide whether or not it’ll stay that way.