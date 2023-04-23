CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte non-profit is seeking help in finding a trailer packed with equipment after having reported it stolen over the weekend.

Speed for Need provides customized racing wheelchairs to help riders with special needs compete in fitness events ranging from marathons to 5Ks, according to the group’s website.

A post by the group on social media stated that around 2 a.m. on Thursday of last week, a trailer packed with five wheelchairs was stolen by two individuals and that its whereabouts are unknown.

Four sarcoma survivors who were set to compete in a 5K event this weekend could not, one of the group’s members said in a video post.

Materials and labor shortages make these particular wheelchairs very hard to replace, the group said.