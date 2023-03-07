CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In February 2021, there was a rat infestation at tent city, and the city of Charlotte closed it down.

Two years later, the Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote on adding a fine to the county’s rat control ordinance. So, we asked, “Is a rat problem in Mecklenburg County?”

“I would say no,” answered Mecklenburg County health director Dr. Raynard Washington. “Certainly, we have rats here as in most urban, highly populated places.”

Washington says at first, he was going to propose a $ 50-a-day fine for a cited property but felt a $ 100-a-day penalty would send a stronger message.

“Every major city in this country, you see the rat population starts to increase,” added Washington. “So it’s important we are proactive in our approach to make sure we manage the rat population.”

We’ve seen larger cities with videos of rats going viral, like pizza rats, those in the park, and others out in public.

Washington and others in Charlotte don’t want to be on this list.

Some even moved to the Queen City to avoid the rats.

“I’ve lived here for about a year and a half now, and I’ve only lived in a high rise and recently moved to Noda, but I haven’t seen that big of an issue yet,” said Alex, a Noda resident walking around Charlotte.

Washington says the county receives 250 to 300 calls yearly about potential rat infestations, and he wants to bring that number down. Still, he realizes with more construction and more trash being created in the county; the health department needs one more tool in the toolbox.

“The landlord or property owner will immediately identify a resource to address the issue,” said Washington. “Sometimes we have challenges, though, and it’s important to have an enforcement mechanism, so we don’t have situations where it gets out of control.”