CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While other industries struggle to rebound from the pandemic, the re-sale industry is thriving. The industry is expected to grow 80 percent over the next five years, according to the Association of Resale Professionals.

“Inflation has potentially caused more people to shop at Goodwill,” Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont Micah Javier said.

Last month, Goodwill launched an online storefront to help customers find nice pieces anywhere at any time. GoodwillFinds.com has about 100,000 donated items up for sale.

“I mean it is an $80 billion market right now globally, so we live in that market,” Javier said.

Selling items online is nothing new for our local Goodwill stores.

Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont has been using ShipGoodwill.com since 2010.

“We were selling that out of basically a 150 square foot closet and then shipping from there too. So, we have expanded and now we have a big warehouse that houses our inventory and our books,” Javier said.

At first, it was only selling books on the website. It wasn’t until around 2016 that it started listing all its products like shoes, jewelry, furniture, and clothes.

“We decided that we wanted to be a part of the online market, and with the advent of more and more shoppers buying and selling online, we wanted to be a part of that. We have been selling books, collectibles, purses, shoes, jewelry, and Legos. Anything that you see in the stores, we have been selling online,” Javier said.

On average more than 10,000 items a month are being sold from the website.