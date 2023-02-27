CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte City Council members had a busy night on Monday.

Millions of dollars in funding were approved for new road projects, and a framework was adopted for the Future of Art and Culture in Charlotte.

Rae Road is officially expanding, with Council approving more than 6.6 million dollars in funding from NCDOT.

The expansion will span from the I-485 outer loop to Williams Pond Lane. The total cost of the project is 14 million dollars. More than 7 million is already coming from the transportation bonds approved by voters last year.

The project would widen and increase capacity along Rea Road, which many drivers in the area say is much needed.

Council also approved around 1.5 million dollars for a street lighting project on WT Harris Boulevard, stretching between Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and the I-85 north ramp.

As for the public comment, many arts community members showed up for an agenda item on the Arts and Culture policy framework. Council members did approve the adoption of the framework. Still, many community members were unhappy because it will now require the Arts and Science Council to compete with other groups when getting funding grants during budget season.

“We’ve had a long, long, long road of inequity. And we’re, I think, hopefully turning the corner to be better,” said Aisha Dew, who spoke during public comment. “I think that this definitely affects the advisory board in the sense that we just kind of move forward to wait on the plan. The plan is really what’s going to determine what happens next.”