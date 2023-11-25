CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The bags are packed and so is the parking lot at the train station on North Tryon Street near Uptown Charlotte Friday, but the holiday travelers aren’t waiting at the airport.

They’re not driving either.

They’re riding the rail.

“It’s always a relief not to have to worry about driving and other people on the road, especially during the holiday season, no traffic or anything, sit back and relax, you just enjoy the ride,” said Aaron McNeil, who rode the train from Raleigh to Charlotte Friday.

McNeil and his 4-year-old daughter have been traveling by train from Charlotte to Raleigh to visit family every major holiday for a couple of years now.

“I like watching out of the train, and I love hanging out on the train,” said Taylor McNeil.

“She loves riding the train as well, so it’s an adventure for the both of us,” said Aaron.

State officials say ridership on Amtrak is at an all-time high—up 23% over last year.

“One thing businesses need and everyday people need is quality infrastructure, and an important part of that is quality transportation,” said Governor Cooper at a Nov. 17 press conference about increased train ridership.

In July, the North Carolina Department of Transportation added a fifth daily round trip on the Piedmont train route between Charlotte and Raleigh.

“The driving is just kind of exhausting with the traffic, and it’s become a fun trip, something different to do,” said train passenger Dale Breedlove.

Breedlove and his family rode the rail from Raleigh and are hanging out this holiday in the Queen City.

“We have tickets to Carowinds’ WinterFest, probably go to the kids’ museum downtown. She wants to swim in the hotel pool which, fortunately, is indoors. Other than that, we’ll just find some stuff to do,” said Breedlove.

They’re hopping on board an increasingly popular way to travel.

“I’ve got several friends in Raleigh who will take the train up to D.C. for fun, travel and vacations, but it’s nice to have that option,” said Breedlove.