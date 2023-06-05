MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Often times Red Cross volunteers are the ones who embody what it means to fully serve one’s community, but Sunday night Mecklenburg County volunteer Jackie Simpson found herself in the same situation as a lot of the families she’s helped.

Jackie Simpsons has been with the local chapter of the Red Cross for the past six years and has spent most of her time with families who have been displaced by a house fire.

“I would say things like, ‘oh, I know it seems overwhelming right now, but this will come together all at once, step by step,’” Jackie explained. “I did the best I could with what I knew at the time, but now I’ll see and feel it different.”

Saturday evening Jackie’s house was hit by lightning in a moment she described as being “earth-shattering,” and “soul-shacking”.

Neither she nor her neighbors saw any glimpse of a fire when they stepped outside to observe their roofs.

She went back inside and slept, until around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Jackie woke up to the sound of her smoke alarms alerting her and her pet dog Piper to get out.

With the help of a neighbor, the two got out of the house.

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of Jackie’s house, near where the chimney meets the base of the roof.

This is also where Jackie’s gas line is.

She explained, “It could’ve just exploded. I got a gas furnace, I’ve got a gas hot water heater so it could’ve just . . . this could all just be firewood by now.”

As Jackie sat outside her house and watched firefighters try to save her home, she got a call from her Red Cross supervisor asking for her help with families in East Charlotte who had also suffered from an early morning lightning strike-related fire.

“I’m sure this is the first time he had heard this. I said, ‘I can’t go because my house is on fire’.”

The entire top portion of the roof over Jackie’s living room and den area is completely gone.

Her troubles, however, are a blessing in her eyes. “God never gives you anything you can’t handle.”

She said her faith has pulled her through it, with a new perspective and relatability towards those who she will help through the Red Cross in the future.

Jackie explained, “When I walked away from those fires going out to try and help somebody, I thought I understood what was going on, but clearly I didn’t. . . I’m able to say this because I’ve lived and I know it. Not because I’ve read it in a book and ‘this what you’re supposed to say to people’.”