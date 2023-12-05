CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The original Bojangles location has reopened in South End following major renovations.

Located on the corner of West Blvd. and South Tryon, the southern staple that featured chicken and biscuits and all-day breakfast, debuted in 1977 with this being the first location.

Bojangles CEO Jose Armario and Braxton Winston will be on hand Tuesday for the reveal. One of the fast food chains’ original employees who ultimately became a franchise owner is also expected to be there.

The business now has more than 500 franchises with its main base along the southern corridor of the United States.