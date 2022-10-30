CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pipe repair left residents and businesses along busy Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours Saturday.

Charlotte Water said crews were working to repair a water pipe and that the service along Wilkinson and the immediate area would be affected.

Around 7 p.m. officials sent out an update that water was being restored to its normal pressure.

One Queen City News viewer said they were still without water at 6:30 p.m. Charlotte Water said that around Noon the outage was expected to last 4-6 hours.