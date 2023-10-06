CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A two-year-old boy who was wandering in the middle of a roadway was rescued by a school bus driver Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

School officials said that a school bus driver who was in the midst of driving observed a two-year-old boy wandering in the middle of the street by himself. The bus driver immediately pulled over, placed the young child inside the bus, and called 911.

There are no injuries and it is unclear at this time exactly how the child ended up in the roadway. Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details.

The incident occurred near Winchester Road in northwest Charlotte.