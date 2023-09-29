CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Advocates say families in America are hanging off the edge of a childcare cliff. It’s already tough for many parents to find quality affordable childcare for children in the Carolinas and nationwide.

Some parents spend months on waiting lists to find a place for their kids to go. Now experts say it will soon get even harder to access care.

At First Ward Child Development Center in Uptown, the phone rings off the hook because parents are calling throughout the day looking for childcare.

“I get eight to 10 calls a day, Ellen Toliver, director, and owner said. “Because of lack of staff, I can’t take them.”

Toliver has more than two decades of experience in the industry, and she says the pandemic caused a childcare crisis.

“During COVID, we lost a lot of children, we lost a lot of staff,” Toliver said. “Coming back from COVID has been very difficult. Even before COVID, there was a teacher shortage, but now it’s just intensified.”

Slots for children are limited because the states sets standards for capacity based on staffing. Younger kids need more adults in the classroom. Some parents start looking for childcare as soon as they realize they are pregnant.

Through the teacher shortages and enrollment decline, Toliver says the bills keep coming and the babies still need care.

“Cost of living went up, price of food went up, the cost utilities went up, my rent went up, staff still had to be paid,” Toliver “The money that the State gave us was a true blessing.”

In March 2021, the federal government dished out a historic $39 billion dollars in childcare stabilization grants. That funding is set to expire on Sept. 30. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows child care workers make around $14 an hour on average.

“This money has helped us increase our salaries and give those bonuses, so they feel valued,” Toliver said. “It’s going to go back to pinch pennies and only get those things that are necessary, because we have to keep the lights on, we got to keep the water going.”

According to the state dashboard, North Carolina distributed more than $870 million dollars to childcare centers across the state. In South Carolina, more than $694 million of the funds have been used. The Century Foundation, a research thinktank warns that thousands of providers in North Carolina will close and hundreds will shut down in South Carolina leaving hundreds of thousands of kids without quality affordable care.

“Collectively, parents in North Carolina could lose $416 million a year and that’s because some parents are going to have to drop out of the labor force,” Laura Valle-Gutierrez, Century Foundation fellow said. “We know that this is mostly moms, we know some parents are going to maybe reduce their work hours or try to switch to a job that has a more flexible schedule, but that’s not an option that’s available to everyone.”

Century Foundation says the solution is congressional action.

“I think employers can pitch in and make a difference, but the biggest issue is that we’ve had a broken market for a long time, and without congressional investment, families are just not going to have the option to choose safe, affordable and nurturing care, “Valle-Gutierrez said.

Providers say they hope lawmakers invest in childcare like our future depends on it.

“Childcare is one of the hardest jobs in the world but it’s the most important job and that’s our future,” Toliver said. “We’ve got to take care of [our babies], We can’t rely on anybody else. We’ve got to step up. We’ve got to take care of our children,” Toliver said.

Childcare advocates in North Carolina had been asking for a one-time $300-million-dollar investment to continue the childcare stabilization grants. No funds have been allocated in the 2023-2024 budget. Right now, the current pandemic funding is set to run out by next summer.