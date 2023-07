CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Resident Culture is coming to The Market at 7th Street in Uptown later this summer.

It will take over the former Tank’s Tap space, according to officials.

The brewery will feature 12 beers on tap and coolers with to-go cans. It plans to move to a larger space in The Market that will include a patio in late 2024.

Resident Culture Brewery has two other locations in Charlotte. One in Plaza Midwood and the other in South End.