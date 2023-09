CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight residential fire near The Plaza in northeast Charlotte displaced two people, Charlotte Fire said on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to the incident at a residence near 500 Blendwood Drive around 3:19 a.m. The fire was controlled within 15 minutes by 30 Charlotte firefighters, CFD said. Two people were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released and this remains an active investigation.