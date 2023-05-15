CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Residents of a NoDa apartment complex are speaking out about safety concerns, after they say more than a dozen vehicles have been broken into in the past week.

The Bainbridge NoDa residents partially blame a broken garage door that has reportedly been stuck in the “open” position for roughly two weeks. This allows anyone to enter the garage, and because the key fob entry system is also apparently malfunctioning, anyone can enter the building from the garage as well.

“I was going out to Mother’s Day brunch with my mom,” described complex resident Daniel Wile. “They were already on their way here; they live, like, a half-hour away. And I go out to my car and my window is shattered.”

These cars have reportedly been broken into at the apartment complex.





Wile says some small items were taken from his car, but it cost him about $280 to get his shattered window repaired. He says his car was locked when it was hit.

It’s not just the broken garage door and key fob system causing concerns. Resident Anna Skyrd says she’s been dealing with hygiene concerns as well.

“Currently, I’ve been having some unpleasant mice living with us,” she said.

Skyrd said the complex hired a pest control company to lay out traps, but she says the issue has persisted and the property managers have not been helpful.

In an email sent to Queen City News, the Bainbridge property manager said the garage door was fixed Monday morning, and that they had a CMPD officer patrolling the garage twice each night while it was broken. However, by Monday evening, they sent an email to residents acknowledging that it was already broken again.

“There is a level of insecurity that people are feeling right now just in regard to safety,” said resident Jane Butler.

As rents go up, Skyrd says she won’t be sticking around.

“We are moving,” she said. “We are finishing our lease and moving in July as soon as we can.”

Most of all, these residents say they’re frustrated the property managers did not inform them that break-ins were happening in the first place. Some said if they knew, they would have moved their cars to a different area rather than parking inside their garage.