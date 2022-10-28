CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After receiving a private donation of $5,000, the Crime Stoppers unit has increased the reward for information in a murder case to $10,000.

Raymond Goodman, 32, was shot in Charlotte on Oct. 3 on the 3800 block of Statesville Avenue; he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Raymond Goodman (Courtesy: Charlotte Crime Stoppers)

“I want the gun violence to stop. I’m tired of being angry,” said Raymond’s mother, Lisa Goodman. “The families who have lost loved ones to gun violence in Charlotte just want answers and justice for our loved ones.”

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (704)-334-1600.