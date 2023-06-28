CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning parents about a major trend impacting children all across the state during a multi-agency press conference Wednesday.

Officials said North Carolina is seeing a big rise in financially motivated sextortion cases. They say the state saw a 600% increase in that crime between 2021 and 2022. This year so far, there are 123 reported victims in the state with most of that being a teenage voice. “So I think a parent involvement is a three-pronged approach,” Lt. Jim Ivie of CMPD’s Special Victims unit said.

“There’s a technological side where you set parental controls or use monitoring software on each of your children. There’s frank and difficult conversations you have with your children about what is appropriate to do and share online, and finally, there is searching that you need to do on your children’s devices.”

Officials say that parents also need to remind their kids to never chat online with someone they don’t know.