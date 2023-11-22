CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Starting Monday, a busy road on the outskirts of Plaza Midwood will be partially shut down for about three months so that crews can move overhead lines underground.

People living and working in the area understand the need for the partial closure, but they aren’t looking forward to it.

Some businesses depend on people stopping in to stay for a while.

“My favorite thing about retail is socializing with people,” said Yaz Humaideh, owner of Sip City, a market and bottle shop near Louise and Central Avenues.

Sip City just opened in May and is already getting a lot of walk-in customers.

“I’m meeting people and my regular customers,” said Humaideh.

He’s hoping a roughly three-month-long partial road closure won’t keep customers away.

“It kinda is scary because this is my first business so I don’t know what a road closure would do to us, but we’ll learn and see how it goes,” said Humaideh.

Starting Monday, one lane of Central Avenue in each direction from Louise Avenue to Prospect Street will be shut down as part of a project to bury the power lines underground.

“It’s not ideal, especially during the holidays but I feel like this is just part of Charlotte’s growth,” said Scott Wishart, owner of Lunchbox Records.

It’s not Abbey Road, but it’s a road Wishart has been down before.

“Just always something with this road repaving it or digging it up,” said Wishart.

He says they had another road closure within the last year on Central Avenue.

“In the past when these things have happened, we’ve been pretty resilient with it, it’s just annoying, no one likes traffic,” said Wishart.

When it’s over, it will be better.

“I know those steps are important for us to continue to grow the neighborhood,” said Humaideh.

If they can just make it to the end of the road.

The businesses say they do feel good about having enough parking for customers.

Lunchbox Records has a good-sized parking lot, and Sip City shares a lot with the ice cream shop next door and the school across the street on weekends and after 4 p.m. on weekdays.