CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal collision shut down a major road near Carowinds Wednesday night, according to CMPD.
The crash happened on the 14300 block of Carowinds Boulevard near Choate Circle.
For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.
Police say the road was closed in both directions and urged travelers to avoid the area.
Officials advised a motorcycle was involved, but no further information was released.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.