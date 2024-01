CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a collision in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials responded to the 8000 block of Monroe Road near Renard Ridge Road around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Medic pronounced one person died at the scene. Monroe Road is closed in both directions. Anyone in the area is asked to find an alternate route and yield way to emergency vehicles.