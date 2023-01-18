CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene.

Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte.

Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an individual who was in a vehicle.

Police tape was blocking access near 1700 Woodland Drive as officers investigated.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.