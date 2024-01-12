CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Local school districts are rolling into the future with a new kind of school bus: electric buses.

Kannapolis City Schools are getting one EV bus, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are getting 27 electric school buses through a newly announced grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Grant Program.

The electric school buses don’t look much different from a regular school bus, but they are.

“People see it as something that’s kind of exciting and cool and different, but we see it as a way to be energy efficient,” said Brian Schultz, Chief Operations Officer for CMS.

CMS is getting its first electric school buses.

“It is really exciting to finally be able to dip our toe in the water of electric vehicles,” said Schultz.

CMS said it operates the largest fleet of all the school districts in North Carolina.

“That does put out a lot of pollutants into the air,” said Schultz.

CMS just found out it got a federal grant to receive 27 EV school buses. They’ll join neighboring Cabarrus County where the school district already has an electric school bus in use.

“At this point, they’re obviously really, really great for the environment on the service side, they’re fairly easy to service,” said Schultz.

But electric buses are expensive.

“The cost for electric buses is still fairly high, it’s still 2.5 times the typical bus cost that we operate,” said Schultz.

CMS said the grant for 27 EV buses is worth about $13 million.

“The cost is still not to where we can remain budget neutral and absorb an entire fleet of electric vehicles, but this grant certainly helps offset that, so we’re really pleased,” said Schultz.

CMS is set to put its very first three electric buses they got from another grant in use next school year and then the 27 EV buses likely won’t get into the cycle until the ’25-’26 school year.