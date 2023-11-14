CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A rollover crash has partially closed Interstate-77 South in south Charlotte on Tuesday, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, near Westinghouse Blvd, heading South. NCDOT reports that the left lane is closed near Exit 1.

Currently, one of the four lanes is shut down. The expected impact on traffic is high.

NCDOT reports that the road is scheduled to reopen by 1:43 p.m.

Queen City News has reached out to Medic to confirm if anyone was injured in this crash.