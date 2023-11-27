CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes are closed following a rollover crash Monday afternoon along I-85 in west Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, on I-85 southbound near Sam Wilson Road. At this time, the two right lanes are closed just past Exit 29.

The impact on traffic is high, NCDOT reports. The area is expected to reopen by 2:05 p.m.

Medic confirms with Queen City News no injuries have been reported in this crash.

Detour

Drivers must take Exit 29 (Sam Wilson Rd). Follow Sam Wilson Rd South and take a right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue on US-29/US-74 West then take right onto NC-273 (Park St). Continue to re-access I-85 South.