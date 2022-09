Texans who shopped for electricity in 2014 paid more on average than folks who only had one power option. (Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Roughly 3,000 Duke Energy customers were left without power Thursday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to Duke Energy’s outage maps.

That power was restored around 5:15 p.m.

The outages were first reported around 3:30 p.m. in the Pinecrest area from Billy Graham Parkway to Remount Road.

Officials say the outage was ’caused by equipment going offline.’

The time of restoration was originally reported to be around 6:30 p.m.