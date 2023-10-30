CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three NoDa businesses were hit in what one of the business owners calls a “targeted” string of break-ins.

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, all the businesses were hit in the early hours of Saturday morning. They’re all in the 1200 block of East 36th Street near The Plaza.

The Artisan’s Palate, Established Hair Salon and NoDa Bodega were listed as the victims, which suffered damage to glass windows and doors, and/or had money taken.

The Artisan’s Palate was among the 36th Street businesses broken into Saturday morning.

Owner of The Artisan’s Palate, Christia Csoka, said this has been the fourth time her restaurant has been hit this year. Queen City News reported on at least two of the previous incidents, including in September.

“It’s less than a month since it happened last time,” she said.

Csoka said the suspects, who were caught on security camera, knew of the dangers, and said the shops were targeted.

“They wear masks, they wear gloves, so finding them is a long process,” Csoka said.

In the case of Established Hair Salon, they noted the break-in at their business yielded nothing, noting that the salon does not have cash on-hand.

The incidents are still under investigation by CMPD.