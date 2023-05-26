CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A popular 80s and 90s-themed nightclub in uptown Charlotte announced it’s closing its doors after 11 years.

The Roxbury Nightclub, located at 116 W 5th Street, said its uptown location will be closing on Saturday, June 24. Those who run their social media page said their “lease location is up.”

“We have five weekends left. Don’t wait. Thank you Charlotte for 11 years of support and all the memories,” the Charlotte dance club said.

Instagram

Dozens have reacted to the news on social media expressing their disappointment and sadness with this week’s announcement.

“Please no! 😭😭😭 I hope you’re opening somewhere else again, there’s no other place like this anywhere in the city,” one person wrote.

“I. AM. SHOOK. So many memories at the Breakfast Club and the Roxbury. Birthdays. Parties. New friends. I’m destroyed,” another wrote.

No word yet if the Roxbury Nightclub will be moving its business to another location.