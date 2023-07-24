CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a sign at the start of the McAlpine Creek Greenway urging people to walk with a friend, but some runners say that doesn’t happen all time.

Many are thinking of ways to protect themselves after news of another assault over the weekend.

Some walk-in pairs and others know when they can’t do that, they need to be prepared.

“I always run with two headphones, but I keep one off so I can always hear my surroundings,” said a woman on the trail. “I always never like to be completely out of it. And I always run with like a safety measure, whether it’s pepper or a little stun gun. I always have that on me.”

The latest sexual assault occurred Saturday on the McAlpine Creek Greenway off Johnston Road in South Charlotte.

“Each run, I hear a squirrel, and I am like, ”What’s going on?'” added Regina Betz-Madge, with the Ballantyne Running Club. “It’s very difficult.”

Leaders of local-run groups, like Betz-Madge, also hope more can be done.

“Some of us were on larger groups run on Saturday, so we missed this area,” added Betz-Madge. “But we would have been covering that same terrain that that person was unfortunately attacked on.” “For it to be on our home turf, it was extra startling.”

Investigators are also still searching for the person wanted after an attempted rape on the trail in September of 2022.

Similar to the response back then, a CMPD spokesperson says the department is increasing patrols on the greenway and in the parking lots.

“My husband is a law enforcement officer and actually patrols this area,” added the runner, not giving her name. “I think getting more presence would be amazing.”

Many on the trail say they know what they can do to protect themselves, and they hope others start looking out for each other as well.

“Making sure people are understanding to just being supportive to fellow people passing by on the greenway,” says Betz – Madge. “Making eye contact, letting them know that they are friendly, being mindful of people who don’t look like they belong.”

Leaders of run groups say they are looking at other cities similar to Charlotte to see what safety measures they use. Also, RunCLTRun is asking for suggestions from other city residents on its website.