CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — During Monday night’s City Council Meeting, Charlotte’s City Manager, Marcus Jones, released his official Fiscal Year 2024 budget recommendation.

Jones recommended Council approve a $3.3 billion fiscal year budget to keep the City of Charlotte up and running throughout 2024.

Unlike years past, the budget does not have any property tax hikes and does not lay off or furlough any city employees. With this budget, Jones says it will maintain and enhance core services and operating reserves.

It will also provide a 6% salary increase for all general hourly city employees and a 4% salary pool for salaried employees. Police officers will also get an 8% salary increase, and their starting salaries will bump up by 10.5%. The new starting salary for officers with a college degree will be around $63,000 a year.

Charlotte firefighters will also get between a 5 to 8% percent raise. Charlotte fire chief Reginald Johnson said though he has not been able to comb through the details of the budget quite yet, he has a few main priorities already established to keep his employees happy.

“A number of things, one is to make sure they’re properly compensated, which the city manager continues to work with the public safety plan. And also to make sure that we get enough resources to meet the needs of an ever-growing city,” Chief Johnson said,

Even though this budget does not include any tax hikes, and is considered revenue neutral, due to the property tax reevaluations the majority of homeowners in Charlotte will see their taxes go up. The budget also includes service fee increases for solid waste, stormwater, and water.

“I do want us to make sure that we’re being as fiscally conservative and responsible as we can. And that very [well] maybe a conversation, even after someone says increase, we might need to at least have a discussion,” said Council Member LaWana Slack-Mayfield (D).

The next step in the budget process is a public hearing next week, on May 8th. If you have any opinions or comments regarding what the City should be putting tax dollars towards, sign up to speak during next week’s meeting.