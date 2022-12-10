CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our cloudy stretch continues!

We stay unsettled and stuck in the clouds with a stationary front nearby today. We’ll stay mostly dry, but skies stay mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the lower 50s.

It stays mostly cloudy tonight, lows in the lower 40s.

Rain returns Sunday, some showers sneak back in as the front tries to exit south. Expect clouds and rain with cool highs near 50 degrees.

We finally get more full sunshine to start the week Monday and Tuesday. Expect temperatures to be at or a little below average with highs in the low to middle 50s.

Next cold front is already on the move to start the week. It could bring another round of severe weather to parts of the Deep South on Tuesday. Leftover showers make it to the Carolinas by Wednesday into Thursday. No severe weather is expected locally.

The front is strong, so it will carry a big push of cold air behind it. Temperatures plunge behind the front going into next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 51.