CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Electric scooters have become part of the Uptown landscape, whether in a neat line along the sidewalk or an obstacle for pedestrians.

For those that use them for transportation, it’s a quick way to get from one side of the city’s urban neighborhoods to another. Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was frequently seen riding one on the way to practice.

“It is always pretty convenient to double-tap your phone, click it and just go ahead and get on a scooter and go,” one rider said.

To others, electric scooters are too risky.

“Overall, they are probably a bad idea,” Madison Hart said. “I have seen people fall off of them. I saw one girl break all of her teeth and have to go to the hospital.”

Whether you are a fan or not, a company that has expanded its fleet in nearly every major city across the nation is struggling financially.

This week, Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida.

“I would say that is surprising,” Hart said. “I mean I feel like in at least Charlotte, I see Lime more than Bird.”

In a release, Bird said it is currently in a restructuring agreement with two of its top lenders and plans to use the bankruptcy proceeding to facilitate the sale of its assets.

The sale is expected to be completed within the next 90 to 120 days.

In the meantime, the company said it will continue to operate as normal.