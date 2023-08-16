CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $600 million project planned for Uptown Charlotte will not be happening, Mecklenburg County officials confirmed Queen City News Wednesday.

Plans for the project near 7th and Tryon Street have been scrapped because the county said it couldn’t come to terms with the developer, BP Metropolitan, on the development agreement.

The mixed-use project would have included apartments, restaurants, retail space, and a plaza in two blocks of Uptown. The county says the plans to build a new main library and renovations to Spirit Square, will continue.