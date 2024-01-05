CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The search continues for an elderly Charlotte woman who has been missing for nearly one month, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Nancy Brown, 79, was last seen by her family at their home around midnight in the 7000 block of Neuhoff Lane on Saturday, December 9, 2023, CMPD said.

It is believed Brown may have taken a Greyhound bus or may have flagged someone down to try and get back to Brooklyn, New York. CMPD said Brown reportedly left the home carrying a black nylon suitcase with clothing items and a family photo album inside.

It has been nearly 30 days since Brown was last seen or heard from. There have been very few solid leads and sightings reported to police, CMPD explained.

Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment and a Missing and Endangered Alert that was previously issued remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.