CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An emotional scene developed Friday morning when a two-year-old girl who went missing overnight in an east Charlotte neighborhood was located safely and reunited with her family following a massive search.

The search took place near an apartment complex by Pence Road. The girl, two-year-old Inez Fontaine, had last been seen near that same location Thursday evening, at around 9:30 p.m.

Queen City News was on the scene and multiple offroad CMPD vehicles as well as Charlotte Fire were observed as part of the search.

The exact circumstances of her disappearance are unknown, however, there is no mention of foul play and it’s suspected the child accidentally wandered off.