CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is underway for a missing Charlotte man who was last seen getting into a Lyft rideshare last week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Cedric Watts, 36, was last seen at his family’s home in the 800 block of Villa Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, December 20. He was last seen leaving that area in a Lyft rideshare, police said.

Based on recent events and circumstances, Watts’ family is concerned for his well-being, CMPD explained. Watts was last seen wearing a black and blue hoodie and black and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.