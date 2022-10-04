CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is seeking community input on the selection of a new superintendent.

Interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh’s contract ends in June, CMS said. The Board of Education appointed him for the role in April 2022.

Hattabaugh started his career with CMS in 2007 as an area superintendent in the North Learning Community and served as interim superintendent for the district in the 2011-12 school year.

Prior to retirement in 2013, Hattabaugh served as Chief Academic Officer in Lake County Public Schools, Tavares, Florida, CMS said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said consulting firm Civility Localized will conduct community engagement now until Nov. 18, using interviews, focus groups, surveys, and other methods.

Specific information on how to participate and the survey website is posted here.

“We want to hear from students, parents, staff, and partners throughout Mecklenburg County. Your voices matter. What personal qualities and skills do you value in the next superintendent? Share your hopes, dreams, and expectations,” Elyse C. Dashew said, chairperson of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

The input gathered will be reported to the Board at its Dec. 13 meeting. The search will begin in January 2023, with an expectation of hiring the superintendent by summer.

“The goal is to gain as many perspectives as possible,” said Civility Localized founder Christine Edwards, who is a CMS graduate. Civility Localized (formerly Amplify Charlotte) is a minority-owned, woman-owned consulting firm located in Charlotte.