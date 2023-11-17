CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a weekend uptown Charlotte shooting that injured two teenage girls, CMPD confirmed.

The double-shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the 400 block of South Church Street. As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found two teenage girls with gunshot wounds. The teens were transported to a hospital with injuries at that time.

CMPD said one firearm was recovered from the scene over the weekend.

One juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Sunday and a second juvenile suspect was arrested Friday in connection to the weekend shooting.

The second juvenile suspect has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a minor, CMPD said.

The case remains open and ongoing.