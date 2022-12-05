CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second teenager has died from their injuries following a shooting that occurred in November in north Charlotte, CMPD said.

Dominic Salazar, 18, passed away from his injuries on Sunday, Dec. 4. The shooting happened around 7 p.m., on Nov. 15, in the 1800 block of Griers Grove Road near Fred Alexander Park.

CMPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers who had been shot multiple times. Damien Gonzalez, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Salazar was initially transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained there in critical condition before passing away this week, police said.

On Nov. 28, two juveniles were charged in connection to this case. Both were taken into custody by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and charged with:

Murder

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit murder

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Attempted murder

Following Salazar’s passing, CMPD said it’s working with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges of the juvenile suspects to murder.