CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A section of the I-485 Outer Loop will close next week for bridge work, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Crews will be setting bridge girders on Interstate-485 at the Johnston Road interchange. Next week’s work is part of the ongoing I-485 express lanes project.

The project will add an express lane and deliver corridor improvements along Interstate-485 between I-77 and Independence Boulevard, NCDOT said.

“Setting up the bridge girders will take up to four nights, weather permitting,” NCDOT explained. “To safely complete the work, all lanes will close on the outer loop just after midnight Tuesday, June 6, detouring all traffic to Johnston Road (Exit 61).”

Drivers can take the outer loop to N.C. 51 North to Johnston Road, heading south back to the outer loop, NCDOT said.

All lanes should open by 5 a.m. Tuesday, NCDOT said. The closures will take place in the same time frame over the next few nights until the girders are safely installed.