CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A security guard shot another guard overnight at the Mecklenburg County government center on Freedom Drive, officials with Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed on Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

The incident occurred overnight between two security guards who were working at the Valerie Woodard Center on Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte.

One of the guards shot another guard and the guard suffered injuries that are currently unknown, according to the initial report from Mecklenburg County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Kevin Bentley, 29, was arrested on the scene. He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon with a serious injury.

No county employees were injured and both guards were contracted.

CMPD told Queen City News the shooting was ‘not accidental’ and that an argument took place.

Bentley was given a $25,000 secured bond and has a court appearance date Thursday morning.