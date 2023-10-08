CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A male is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by a security officer in Uptown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 5:30 Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a domestic violence related assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of E. 5th Street.

Police say a male was pointing a gun at a woman, and the caller reported shots had been fired.

Early stages of the investigation suggest that a security guard fired a gun at a male subject, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The security guard is working with CMPD on the investigation and no other suspects are being sought.