CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s something that may make you look twice while at a red light. Plan to see driverless cars cruising the streets of Charlotte.

The makers of Cruise Self-Driving cars are adding the Queen City to the list of cities across the U.S. where they test-run their electric vehicles.

Cruise vehicles are currently operating in San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix.

Queen City News Chief Transportation Correspondent MayCay Beeler discusses the testing.