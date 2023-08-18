CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s something that may make you look twice while at a red light. Plan to see driverless cars cruising the streets of Charlotte.
The makers of Cruise Self-Driving cars are adding the Queen City to the list of cities across the U.S. where they test-run their electric vehicles.
Cruise vehicles are currently operating in San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix.
Queen City News Chief Transportation Correspondent MayCay Beeler discusses the testing.
- When can we expect to see these self-driving cars on the road and where?
- How do programmers take ‘crazy’ Charlotte drivers into account?
- What happens if something goes wrong?
- When will the Charlotte testing be complete? What other cities are they testing in?