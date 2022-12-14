CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uptown Wednesday, emergencies officials confirmed.

A heavy police presence and tape could be seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Graham St. and 8th Ave. near 4th Ward in Uptown Charlotte.

Medic said one patient had been transported from the scene to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News was on scene and multiple roadways were blocked off causing traffic to be diverted. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Details are limited right now and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.