(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An intense international competition that most all of played for fun growing up — or now take our kids to enjoy – took place recently.

The world Mini Golf Masters Championship wrapped up in Austria June 18. It featured the best professional putters from around the world — including a strong USA delegation.

They competed for cash prizes — individual and team awards — and a coveted green jacket.

The U.S. did not win but of the national local golfers were from the Charlotte area: Rick Baird and Vanette block of Landis, Greg Newport from Hickory and Bryan Akers of south Charlotte.