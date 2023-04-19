A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several Family Dollar stores around Charlotte are among others being fined for overcharging customers, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced.

“Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

The biggest fine came at a Family Dollar on Old Statesville Road, which received a $20,000 penalty. The stores’ error rate based on 20 overcharges in May of last year alone was over 40%, records showed.

“While our work will continue, it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

A Target on University City Blvd. received over $8,000 in fines and a Dollar General on West Sugar Creek Road paid over $7,000.

A Pineville Family Dollar was also on the list after multiple inspections confirmed overcharging, the department said. Multiple Dollar General stores in Rowan and Stanly counties, including in Salisbury, were also punished with fines.

A Matthews Circle K on Mint Hill Road was fined over $5,000 after a second inspection showed a jump in its overcharging error rate, the department said.