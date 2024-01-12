CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several streets in uptown Charlotte are closed on Friday afternoon due to a loose façade on a building, according to Charlotte DOT.

Currently, Tryon Street between Good Samaritan Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church and College Streets are closed in both directions.

Charlotte DOT reports the loose façade was identified on a building at 550 South Tryon Street. The loose façade is roughly five or six stories up, according to crews at the scene.

The area will remain shut down until further notice, officials said.