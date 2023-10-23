CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several accidents partially closed Interstate-77 southbound just north of uptown Charlotte Monday morning, according to NCDOT.

The first crash happened at 9:07 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, on I-77 near Brookshire FWY. NCDOT reported the left lane was closed prior to Exit 11B. One of the three lanes was shut down.

The second crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on I-77 at mile marker 11. NCDOT reported the two-vehicle accident was in the left lane. One of the three lanes was closed.

Photo: 1-77 South backups, NCDOT

The expected impact on traffic was high.

NCDOT reported both areas reopened before 11:30 a.m. Monday.