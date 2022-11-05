CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was ‘brutally, physically, and sexually assaulted’ Friday night near Tuckaseegee Road and the suspect is on the loose.

During a briefing on Saturday, investigators with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday near 3800 Glenwood Drive.

The victim was walking and during her walk, she was approached by an unknown suspect, who struck up a conversation with her, police said.

Shortly afterward, she was ‘brutally, physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect.’ The victim called the police and she was transported to an area hospital.

A person of interest was identified in the area and surveillance images of a person of interest were released. CMPD described the person of interest as a 5’7″ Black male in his 30s with a mustache and goatee. CMPD said the images of the person of interest match the suspect’s description.