CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a story Queen City News first reported on about a month ago: a street called Shamrock Drive in Plaza Midwood that’s not known for being lucky when it comes to car wrecks.

“People drive way too fast on this road, and there’s not enough speed control, so that was the reason for the petition,” said neighbor Liz Monterrey.

After their concerns got city officials’ attention, neighbors have new hope.

About a month ago, almost to the day, Liz Monterrey launched a petition on Change.org likening Shamrock Drive to a NASCAR racetrack, asking for more speed control measures in the area.

“The petition is going great! We got over 600 signatures,” she said. “It feels like the whole community is behind this.”

Now, she’s hearing back from city officials on measures they’re taking to help the issue.

“In December, they installed mini-skips along the curve, which makes it easier for people to know that the streets continuing, basically, and to stay on the path,” Monterrey said.

She says the city is looking into crosswalk options in the area and is conducting another speed limit evaluation on Shamrock Drive.

“The fact that the city is taking this seriously and the attention and support that we’ve gotten,” Monterrey continued, “I’m so surprised, but it really goes to show that the city of Charlotte cares.”

The good news came after multiple incidents of drivers plowing into their community dog park. The last time, a dog named Bruno bolted and wasn’t found for days.

Monterrey told Queen City News that they weren’t having much luck with a street named Shamrock Drive, but now she feels like she’s walking away with a win.

“Queen City News was one of the first news stations to reach out and help us out right away to spread the word, and I think because of that, it definitely gave us leverage and attention we needed from other residents,” Monterrey said.