CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is in the hospital recovering after being shot by a suspect who fled the scene at a convenience store in north Charlotte on New Year’s Day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls around 11 a.m. Monday on New Year’s Day at a convenience store on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte. A 43-year-old man was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center with serious injuries.

The suspect is unknown at this time and used a handgun in the attack, according to the police report.

The suspect is facing aggravated assault charges. This remains an active investigation.